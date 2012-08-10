Interpublic Faces Another Race Discrimination Lawsuit—Here's Today's Ad Brief

Photo: jkbeitz/Flickr

Interpublic is facing a second federal lawsuit that claims that there is race discrimination at the holding company. The plaintiff worked in the HR department and claims that there is a “widespread problem affecting hiring, firing, discipline, bonuses and promotional opportunities, particularly to African Americans and other dark-skinned people of colour.” While the suit has yet to be filed, the plaintiff is using the same lawyer, Eric Sanders, that Joy C. Noel used when suing the company for $50 million for racial discrimination in April.Is mobile shopping different on the East and West Coasts? Sense Networks thinks so.



Here’s a breakdown of Maurice Levy and Martin Sorrell’s “war of the words.”

One research firm (A.T. Kerney) thinks that no brand deserved a “gold medal” for its Olympics performance because, even though the ads were good, the social integration was overall underwhelming.

Galen Adams is leaving GSD&M Austin to work with a client. Adams is the new director of marketing and sponsorships at Sports Clips.

After leaving McCann Erickson, Barbara Yolles got a new gig as Campbell-Ewald’s CMO.

There’s a new campaign for Monday Night Football on ESPN by Wieden & Kennedy.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.