Here's The Bizarre Interpretive Dance Routine Everyone Is Talking About From The Emmys

If you’ve ever wanted to see a “Breaking Bad” break-dancing sequence or “Boardwalk Empire” swing dance number set to Daft Punk’s “Get Lucky,” you were in luck Sunday night during the 65th annual Emmy Awards.

The interpretive dance number continues for a handful of nominated shows such as “Mad Men,” “Game of Thrones,” “Big Bang Theory,” and “American Horror Story.”

Watch below:

