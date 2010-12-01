Interpol Issues Arrest Warrant For Wikileaks Founder

There ya go.



Interpol issues arrest warrant for Julian Assange (via @mpoppel and The Guardian). Bear in mind that it’s the sex charges, not anything to do with the leaks. But still. No doubt there’s a major bank out there that’s praying he’s silenced up before he can spill dirt on them.

(By the way, here are the “sex crimes” that Interpol wants Assange arrested for).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.