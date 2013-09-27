Interpol Issues Arrest Warrant For The Notorious 'White Widow'

The European police agency InterPol has issued an arrest notice for the infamous ‘white widow,’

British woman named Samantha Lewthwaite, The Associated Press reports.

Lewthewaite was the wife of suicide bomber Germaine Lindsay, a man who blew himself up on July 7, 2005, at London’s King’s Cross subway station killing 26 people — an attack now known as “7/7.”

She recently became a person of interest due to the Nairobi terror attack. Her last suspected place of residence was an appartment in Kenya, though her exact whereabouts are currently unknown, and authorities so far have little evidence she was actually involved in the assault on the Westgate mall.

Her name is a spin from the storied Black Widows of Chechnya.

The Black Widows are female suicide bombers generally of Chechen origin,” writes Alexandra Phelan of The Conversation. “Who have lost husbands (though sometimes also sons and brothers) in the Chechen secession wars against Russia.”

