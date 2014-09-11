Here Are The Chances An Internship Lands You A Job In Your Industry

YouTube You might have to look like these guys.

Internships are stepping stones into the world of white collar work, and the Economistreports that young Americans will go through a million internships this year.

They could be one of the 3,000 people who claw their way into Google’s uber-prestigious program or the 30,000 who landed stints at mega-auditors Deloitte, Ernst & Young, KPMG and PricewaterhouseCoopers.

But what’s most valuable to the job-seeker in all of us is how important an internship is to breaking into cloistered industries like publishing, banking, and law.

From our reading of 2013 data from LinkedIn, here’s the percentage of internships that lead to jobs in the following industries:

• Accounting: 60% • Oil & energy: 33% • Investment banking: 31% • PR & communications: 28% • Law practice: 26% • Apparel & fashion: 25% • Hospitality: 24% • Government administration: 23% • Publishing: 22% • Museums: 21% • International affairs: 20% • NGO management: 19%

The task, of course, is landing those gigs in the first place. We got you covered: here are our guides to nabbing a Google or Wall Street internship.

