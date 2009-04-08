The Business Insider Is Hiring

The Business Insider is expanding and we’re looking to fill both summer and full-time positions.
1. Operations/web producer
Needed: a crackerjack web producer/operations generalist.
TBI’s new operations guru will work closely with the COO, taking on:
- updating marketing information on the site and working with the development team on business development projects
- managing the weekly code release
- handling third-party services such as Feedburner, ShareThis, Google Analytics, and many more
- supporting accounting and finance activities
- managing logistics in support of event business
- cross-trained in ad operations to back-up sales associate
- handling setup tasks in our new office space
- and much more….
You’ll learn how startups work and develop your skills across a broad set of business disciplines. Although web production skills are required, the position is primarily geared toward someone looking to broaden their general business knowledge.
What you’ll need:
- highly organised and efficient
- light HTML and ideally some javascript and flash
- general familiarity with web technologies and ability to assimilate new technologies rapidly
- power user of Microsoft Office (or Google Docs)
- excellent problem-solving skills
The position is located in NYC. Interested? Send an email with your resume to [email protected]
2. Summer MBA Internship
Learn about entrepreneurship first-hand in this 10-week internship program. You’ll assist the COO/Publisher on a variety of revenue-related and operational tasks, including:
- financial analysis
- revenue forecasting, budgeting
- business development deals
- audience development and tracking
- technology strategy
- special projects
Working closely with the TBI staff, you’ll be exposed to all aspects of digital media and gain a thorough understanding of the business model and startup culture in general.
Internship program last 10 weeks (flexible timing) and is four days per week. MBA student strongly preferred. Required skills:
- excellent analytic and communication skills
- strong command of Microsoft Office or Google Docs applications
- familiarity with internet technology and trends
If you fit the bill, please send resume via email to [email protected]
3. Editorial Interns
Needed: Smart, self-starters with an interest in business and the ability to communicate. As a TBI summer intern, you will assist in several editorial functions including compiling news roundups, producing slideshows, and working on general administrative tasks. Some journalism background helpful but not necessary; light HTML experience preferred.
Send resume/clips via email to [email protected]
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.