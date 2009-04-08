The Business Insider Is Hiring

Julie Hansen
The Business Insider is expanding and we’re looking to fill both summer and full-time positions.

1. Operations/web producer

Needed: a crackerjack web producer/operations generalist.

TBI’s new operations guru will work closely with the COO, taking on:

  • updating marketing information on the site and working with the development team on business development projects
  • managing the weekly code release
  • handling third-party services such as Feedburner, ShareThis, Google Analytics, and many more
  • supporting accounting and finance activities
  • managing logistics in support of event business
  • cross-trained in ad operations to back-up sales associate
  • handling setup tasks in our new office space
  • and much more….

You’ll learn how startups work and develop your skills across a broad set of business disciplines. Although web production skills are required, the position is primarily geared toward someone looking to broaden their general business knowledge.

What you’ll need:

  • highly organised and efficient
  • light HTML and ideally some javascript and flash
  • general familiarity with web technologies and ability to  assimilate new technologies rapidly
  • power user of Microsoft Office (or Google Docs)
  • excellent problem-solving skills

The position is located in NYC. Interested? Send an email with your resume to [email protected]

 

2. Summer MBA Internship

Learn about entrepreneurship first-hand in this 10-week internship program. You’ll assist the COO/Publisher on a variety of revenue-related and operational tasks, including:

  • financial analysis
  • revenue forecasting, budgeting
  • business development deals
  • audience development and tracking
  • technology strategy
  • special projects

Working closely with the TBI staff, you’ll be exposed to all aspects of digital media and gain a thorough understanding of the business model and startup culture in general.

Internship program last 10 weeks (flexible timing) and is four days per week. MBA student strongly preferred. Required skills:

  • excellent analytic and communication skills
  • strong command of Microsoft Office or Google Docs applications
  • familiarity with internet technology and trends

If you fit the bill, please send resume via email to [email protected]

 

3. Editorial Interns

Needed: Smart, self-starters with an interest in business and the ability to communicate. As a TBI summer intern, you will assist in several editorial functions including compiling news roundups, producing slideshows, and working on general administrative tasks. Some journalism background helpful but not necessary; light HTML experience preferred.

Send resume/clips via email to [email protected]

