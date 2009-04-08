The Business Insider Is Hiring

The Business Insider is expanding and we’re looking to fill both summer and full-time positions.



1. Operations/web producer

Needed: a crackerjack web producer/operations generalist.

TBI’s new operations guru will work closely with the COO, taking on:

updating marketing information on the site and working with the development team on business development projects

managing the weekly code release

handling third-party services such as Feedburner, ShareThis, Google Analytics, and many more

supporting accounting and finance activities

managing logistics in support of event business

cross-trained in ad operations to back-up sales associate

handling setup tasks in our new office space

and much more….

You’ll learn how startups work and develop your skills across a broad set of business disciplines. Although web production skills are required, the position is primarily geared toward someone looking to broaden their general business knowledge.

What you’ll need:

highly organised and efficient

light HTML and ideally some javascript and flash

general familiarity with web technologies and ability to assimilate new technologies rapidly

power user of Microsoft Office (or Google Docs)

excellent problem-solving skills

The position is located in NYC. Interested? Send an email with your resume to [email protected]

2. Summer MBA Internship

Learn about entrepreneurship first-hand in this 10-week internship program. You’ll assist the COO/Publisher on a variety of revenue-related and operational tasks, including:

financial analysis

revenue forecasting, budgeting

business development deals

audience development and tracking

technology strategy

special projects

Working closely with the TBI staff, you’ll be exposed to all aspects of digital media and gain a thorough understanding of the business model and startup culture in general.

Internship program last 10 weeks (flexible timing) and is four days per week. MBA student strongly preferred. Required skills:

excellent analytic and communication skills

strong command of Microsoft Office or Google Docs applications

familiarity with internet technology and trends

If you fit the bill, please send resume via email to [email protected]

3. Editorial Interns

Needed: Smart, self-starters with an interest in business and the ability to communicate. As a TBI summer intern, you will assist in several editorial functions including compiling news roundups, producing slideshows, and working on general administrative tasks. Some journalism background helpful but not necessary; light HTML experience preferred.

Send resume/clips via email to [email protected]

