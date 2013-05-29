The Best Advice That No Wall Street Intern Is Going To Want To Hear

Julia La Roche for Business InsiderWe recently spoke to a well-connected Wall Streeter who told us the No. 1 piece of advice bankers have and it’s something that no New York summer interns are going to want to hear.



Don’t go to the Hamptons.

Why?

If you really want a job offer, then you need to spend almost every waking hour in the office that you possibly can. That also means you need to make your available to try new things at your firm.

And when you do get an offer, you’ll be able to enjoy the rite of passage of heading east another summer.

Until then, stay in the city on the weekends.

