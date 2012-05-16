Techies (And We) Got High On Flavored Oxygen At This Internet Week Party

Internet Week New York kicked off with a pretty awesome party last night. While the party was packed with up and comers in the web industry, the real star of the party was the Airheads’ Oxygen Bar. Attendees were drawn to it like moths to a flame.



Photo: Jana Kasperkevic/Business Insider

We first heard of oxygen bars last month when we learned that a financial firm was using it to attract clients. We couldn’t resist and tried it ourselves last night.

First, every one gets their very own blue tube:

Photo: Jana Kasperkevic/Business Insider

One end of the blue tube connects to the tubes of flavored oxygen tanks while the other goes into your nose:

Photo: Jana Kasperkevic/Business Insider

Photo: Jana Kasperkevic/Business Insider

The tanks at the party held flavours like cherry (tastes like jolly ranchers), vanilla (too sweet), cinnamon (apparently it’s a male aphrodisiac. To us, it tasted like breath mints), almond, peppermint, eucalyptus and many more. Breathing in the flavored oxygen reminded us of smoking flavored hookah, except without all the smoke. The taste hits you as soon as your tube connects with the flavour tank. Each of tastes were also very strong. They were not just after taste as some might expect.

Photo: Jana Kasperkevic/Business Insider

Photo: Jana Kasperkevic/Business Insider

The exhibitors manning the oxygen bar told Business Insider that breathing in this flavored oxygen is a form of aromatherapy. It helps relieve stress, or seeing as everyone was also enjoying the open bar last night, it can help with a hangover.

Photo: Jana Kasperkevic/Business Insider

Photo: Jana Kasperkevic/Business Insider

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.