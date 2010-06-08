It's Internet Week: Get An HQ Expo Pass

It’s that time of year again. Geeks, masterminds, and celebrities alike are flooding Manhattan to attend 2010 Internet Week New York. Celebrate the success of the tech industry with a $10 four-day pass to the HQ Expo space, open June 7-10. Browse 15,000 square feet of technology installations, artwork, lounges, free wireless, free refreshments, and all-day programming on the Official IWNY Broadcast Stage, with presentations by everyone from Gary Vaynerchuck to Jeff Jarvis at The HQ Expo space.



Here’s how far $10 will take you:

Monday, June 7:

12-12:30pm – Phil Thomas DiGiulio of Pegshot takes on mobile media innovation

2:30-3pm – A live broadcast of Stuff You Should Know with hosts Josh Clark and Chuck Bryant

Tuesday, June 8:

11:45am – 12:20pm – Todd Asher, COO of NYC Media, talks about the way NYC government is using tech to improve the lives of New Yorkers

12:30 – 1pm – Next New Networks presents 30 online video facts in 30 minutes

1:30 – 2pm – Gary Vaynerchuck, Wine Library TV host, talks about his social media wins.

2:10 – 2:40 – Jeff Pulver, creator of the #140 conference, talks about the real-time web revolution

Wednesday, June 9:

12 – 1pm – Rackspace talks about best practices for successful website hosting

2- 3pm – NBC NY and a surprise guest talk about TV in the age of social media

3- 5pm – Drop.io brings Mike Hudak from blip.tv, Rachel Sterne from Ground Report, and Nora Abousteit from Burdastyle to talk succesful NYC startups

Thursday, June 10:

10 – 10:40am – SeedStart, an NYC startup incubator program, launches June 7th. Panelists will talk about launching, iterating, and scaling a successful startup.

12:30 – 12:55pm – Julia Allison and Meghan Asha interview Jeff Jarvis

2:30 – 3pm – PSFK presents The Future of Retail

Internet Week New York headquarters passes are available for purchase here ($10 for Monday through Thursday access). See you there!

Find out more about Sponsor Posts.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.