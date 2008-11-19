Internet Week Coming Back Next Year For Seconds

New York City’s official Internet Week will be back for a second year. The week-long festival/party/hangover will take place from June 1-8, 2009.



Next year, some events will be more centrally located to cut down on some of the travel: They’ve rented out the Chelsea Metropolitan Pavilion as their “official” HQ.

Some 12,000 people attended the first Internet Week, held this past summer.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.