Internet Week Coming Back Next Year For Seconds

New York City’s official Internet Week will be back for a second year. The week-long festival/party/hangover will take place from June 1-8, 2009.
Next year, some events will be more centrally located to cut down on some of the travel: They’ve rented out the Chelsea Metropolitan Pavilion as their “official” HQ.
Some 12,000 people attended the first Internet Week, held this past summer.
