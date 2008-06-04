Internet Week At NY Tech Meetup: The Big Guys Strut Their Stuff

Typically, the monthly New York Tech Meetup is an opportunity for the unpolished founders of brand-new local start-ups to go up onstage, talk about their companies for five minutes, and risk heckling from an audience of 400.



But for the Internet Week New York instalment of the gathering on Tuesday evening, host (and Meetup.com founder) Scott Heiferman invited a handful of Gotham tech success stories to talk about the state of their companies. Needless to say, the presentations were a little bit slicker, and the “How’re you going to make money?” question, a staple for the green Tech Meetup regulars, was understandably absent.

Heiferman also took a jab at the previous night’s press conference by New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, which kicked off Internet Week. Heiferman noted that the only tech company mentioned three times in Bloomberg’s speech had been Google, a company that has a huge presence in the city but originated in the Valley. Bloomberg had added that he’d been on a tour of Google’s New York office, to which Heiferman surveyed the techies in the room and asked, “Let’s see a show of hands–how many of you have had Mayor Mike come and tour your office?”

Continue reading on CNET; SAI’s Peter Kafka’s Tweet-by-Tweet coverage of Tuesday night’s event here.

