Internet Video Fight Continues: Level 3 Lashes Out Against AT&T

Internet backbone provider Level 3 has a new enemy in its ongoing dispute with Comcast: today it lashed out at AT&T, which blogged in favour of Comcast last week. The rhetoric is heated because there’s a lot of money at stake as video delivery switches to the Web.



The dispute began when Comcast told Level 3 that it would begin charging new fees for providing video services to Comcast subscribers. Level 3 essentially accused Comcast of engaging in a shakedown to protect its own cable TV and video on demand business.

Comcast responded by calling the disagreement a good old-fashioned peering dispute. (PDF of its response here.). When Level 3 signed a deal with Netflix to power its new streaming video service, it dramatically increased the amount of traffic flowing over Comcast’s network. Comcast simply imposed the same fees that it charges all other content delivery networks (CDNs) like Akamai. AT&T chimed in a few days later, pointing out that Level 3 itself was once on the other end of the stick, disconnecting Cogent without any warning in 2005 after that company started sending too much traffic across Level 3’s network.

Level 3 is standing its ground: this dispute isn’t about peering, it’s about “growing customer demand for bandwidth to access the Visual Internet.” Level 3 points out that it, too, has had to increase network capacity to meet this demand.

The long and short of it? Everybody’s going to have to upgrade their infrastructure to handle video delivery. And that likely means the end of all-you-can-eat Web access as companies seek to recover their costs.

