The Olympic tennis final was basically played on a giant green screen, and the Internet had a field day with it

Great Britain’s Andy Murray took home the gold after defeating Argentina’s Juan Martin del Potro in a four-hour tennis match. And while it was a thrilling game, one Internet user took the excitement to the next level.

Imgur user factionman noticed that the entire tennis court was really green. So green in fact, that it basically served as a giant green screen.

After an idea from a friend of his, the creative fellow manipulated the video to place Murray and del Potro in some tense situations, like on top of an exploding volcano and in space.

He also threw in some pop culture fun with the “Star Wars” scroll.

See all of his edits below:

