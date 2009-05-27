Were Chrysler Dealers Shut Down For Donating To Republicans?

Conspiracy alert!



A faction of (conservative) bloggers has latched onto the idea that the decision on which Chrysler dealerships to close was based on which dealers donated money to Republican candidates. So far, the only evidence of this is very loose — people are plucking names off the list and plugging them into donor registries.

Several bloggers have joined in the effort, but it’s obvious that’s what’s needed is a stats guy with a few hours on their hand to just run the numbers and ask the question: Is there a statistically significant correlation between a dealer’s propensity to donate to Republicans and their odds of having been closed?

If yes, that’s interesting, but we’re highly doubtful. Highly. But if nothing else, it’s an interesting experiment in crowdsourced, internet-based investigation. So if you have a few hours to kill, and the inclination, head over to here and here and help them out. They could really use the help

Here’s what the blog Director Blue, which got the whole thing going, says:

A tipster alerted me to an interesting assertion. A cursory review by that person showed that many of the Chrysler dealers on the closing list were heavy Republican donors.

To quickly review the situation, I took all dealer owners whose names appeared more than once in the list. And, of those who contributed to political campaigns, every single one had donated almost exclusively to GOP candidates. While this isn’t an exhaustive review, it does have some ominous implications if it can be verified.

However, I also found additional research online at Scribd (author unknown), which also appears to point to a highly partisan decision-making process.

Consider the partial list of Chrysler dealership owners, listed below. You’ll notice that all were opponents of Barack Obama, most through sponsorship of GOP candidates and organisations, but a handful through Barack’s Democrat rivals (Hillary Clinton and John Edwards in 2008, for example).

