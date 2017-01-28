How to spot an internet troll

In 2015, university researchers from Cornell and Stanford released a study which they said could identify online trolls with around 80% accuracy, using a specific methodology.

Since then there have been numerous trolling cases both in the UK and abroad, with people deliberately posting offensive or provocative posts online.

Researchers highlighted some key indicators such as bad grammar, spelling and punctuation in posts by trolls.

Watch this video to learn more of the tell tale signs.

Produced Claudia Romeo

