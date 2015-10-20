The internet is desperately trying to solve this disturbing puzzle that was hidden inside a CD found on a park bench

The internet loves creepy puzzles with occult overtones — and now there’s a new one spreading through message boards and social media.

The sleuthing began when Johny from GadgetZZ.com allegedly received an anonymous CD in the mail from Poland.

Stored on the CD was a black-and-white video of a man dressed from head to toe in black robes and wearing a mask that doctors used while treating the Plague.

While the figure in the video doesn’t say anything, the video does contain a warbling sound that seems to be a code of sorts, and there is a blinking light in the cloaked figure’s hand that also suggests a hidden message.

Of course, the internet quickly dove headfirst into trying to solve the mystery. According to GadgetZZ, someone on Reddit put the audio into a spectrogram and this strange image came out which reads, “You’re already dead.”

People decoding the sound also allegedly found pictures of a woman being tortured embedded in it, as well as GPS coordinates of the White House.

All of this amounts to a conspiracy theorist’s dream come true, and internet commenters have already postulated everything from serial killers to the Illuminati.

GadgetZZ points out that the video first surfaced on the internet in a May post on the ‘paranormal’ board of image sharing community 4chan, where an anonymous poster claims to have found the CD on a park bench.

