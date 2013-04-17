People Who Spend All Day Online Reveal How They Get The Most Out Of The Internet

mh.xbhd.orgA Reddit user posted an innocuous question two days ago – “What is one cool internet trick you’ve learned?”
It generated huge response, with well over 10,000 well-practiced internet users chiming in.
Here are 10 of our favourite responses.
'On a Google Map page, if you're looking for a specific type of place, (eg: a restaurant), if you type restaurants* (note the star) into the search bar it will find ALL the restaurants within that map window. Or tire shops, cafes, whatever. Using just * will find ALL the businesses in that window.'
Source: soulbrothernumbertwo
'Promo codes! When ordering something online (especially from a vendor you haven't used) ALWAYS google their name and 'promo code' or 'coupon code.' Many times you'll find a discount you can apply when checking out.'
Source: the_Hallelucinator
'Not so much internet, but CTRL+Backspace deletes a word at a time instead of just a single character.'
Source: TeamC***Destroyer
'Change 'watch' to 'v' in the youtube url and you don't have to login to view restricted videos.'
Source: FireDiesel
'AWESOME language learning service, completely free (really I don't understand how these guys are making money). I'm on level 6 German - http://www.duolingo.com'
Source: roman_urban
'The Ultimate Time waster, but also slightly cool - http://www.theuselessweb.com/'
Source: Alexrock88
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.