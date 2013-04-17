People Who Spend All Day Online Reveal How They Get The Most Out Of The Internet

Dylan Love

mh.xbhd.orgA Reddit user posted an innocuous question two days ago – “What is one cool internet trick you’ve learned?”

It generated huge response, with well over 10,000 well-practiced internet users chiming in.

Here are 10 of our favourite responses.

A simply tip to make Google Maps more useful

'On a Google Map page, if you're looking for a specific type of place, (eg: a restaurant), if you type restaurants* (note the star) into the search bar it will find ALL the restaurants within that map window. Or tire shops, cafes, whatever. Using just * will find ALL the businesses in that window.'

Source: soulbrothernumbertwo

Get around firewalls by using Google Translate

Save money when shopping online

'Promo codes! When ordering something online (especially from a vendor you haven't used) ALWAYS google their name and 'promo code' or 'coupon code.' Many times you'll find a discount you can apply when checking out.'

Source: the_Hallelucinator

Become a more efficient word processor

'Not so much internet, but CTRL+Backspace deletes a word at a time instead of just a single character.'

Source: TeamC***Destroyer

Watch restricted YouTube videos without logging in

'Change 'watch' to 'v' in the youtube url and you don't have to login to view restricted videos.'

Source: FireDiesel

Play a game inside of Google!

'Also, google 'zerg rush.''

Source: ThisIsZach

Get some help when writing a paper

'As a college student, easybib.com has been a life saving find.'

Source: herbinator1620

Score some discounts on pizza

'PJ105 promo code = 50% off your entire order on papajohns.com.'

Source: mwtipper56

Learn a new language

'AWESOME language learning service, completely free (really I don't understand how these guys are making money). I'm on level 6 German - http://www.duolingo.com'

Source: roman_urban

Need an instant distraction?

'The Ultimate Time waster, but also slightly cool - http://www.theuselessweb.com/'

Source: Alexrock88

Want to take care of your expensive gadgets?

Click here to see how to make your iPhone last for years >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

features reddit sai-us