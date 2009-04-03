Internet Traffic In Sweden Drops 33% In Wake Of Anti-Piracy Law

In the wake of a new Swedish anti-piracy law that allows copyright owners to force Internet service providers to reveal the IP addresses of filesharers, Internet traffic in and out of the country dropped from 120 Gbps to 80 Gbps the day the law went into effect.

But even though a number of Swedish book pubishers have pursued court orders to compel ISPs to disclose the identities of massive offenders, the vice chairman of Sweden’s Pirate Party doesn’t think the law will ultimately have much of an impact.

“Today, there is a very drastic reduction in internet traffic. But experience from other countries suggests that while file-sharing drops on the day a law is passed, it starts climbing again,” Christian Engstrom told the BBC. “[I]t takes people a few weeks to figure out how to change their security settings so that they can share files anonymously.”

