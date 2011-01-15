107,000,000,000,000

Photo: Flickr/auntie

Last year, 1.9 billion emailers sent 107 TRILLION emails, according to web monitoring service Royal Pingdom.That’s just one of many fun stats from Royal Pingdom on the internet in 2010. Here’s some more:



1.97 billion – Internet users worldwide (June 2010). Most are in Asia.

294 billion – Average number of email messages per day.

89.1% – The share of emails that were spam.

255 million – The number of websites as of December 2010.

25 billion – Number of sent tweets on Twitter in 2010

175 million – People on Twitter as of September 2010

600 million – People on Facebook at the end of 2010.

70% – Share of Facebook’s user base located outside the United States.

2 billion – The number of videos watched per day on YouTube.

35 – Hours of video uploaded to YouTube every minute.

186 – The number of online videos the average Internet user watches in a month (USA).

2+ billion – The number of videos watched per month on Facebook.

36 billion – At the current rate, the number of photos uploaded to Facebook per year.

