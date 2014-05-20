The Terrible State Of Internet Access In The US Shown In 3 Charts

Everyone has dealt with frustratingly slow internet speeds, but you may be surprised to learn just how far behind the US is in terms of of internet access when compared to the rest of the world.

With an average download rate of 20 megabits per second (Mbps), the United States ranked in last place when compared alongside Russia, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Japan Switzerland, South Korea, Romania, Singapore, and Hong Kong, according to charts published by The Daily Dot.

To put that 20 Mbps in perspective, Hong Kong’s average internet speeds range between 70 and 80 Mbps, placing it in the number one spot when compared to the countries listed above.

Although the US is lagging behind when it comes to average internet speeds, its still charges high rates for internet access compared to areas with faster network speeds. The average cost per megabit in the US is between $US3 and $US4, while South Korea and Japan charge around $US1.

The data included in The Daily Dot’s charts is based on data from Net Index, which used Ookla’s Speed Test to determine the average download and upload speeds in a given area. The information regarding cost per megabit was first published by the New America Foundation.

The United States is ranked #29 in worldwide broadband speeds, according to Net Index’s findings.

Check out the charts below.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.