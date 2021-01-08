The FBI is asking for the public's help to identify the Capitol insurrectionists in one of the most well-documented crimes in US history, and the internet thinks it's laughable

Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images Supporters of US President Donald Trump enter the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC.

The FBI has asked for the public’s help in identifying insurrectionists who breached the Capitol on Wednesday.

The ask has gotten a lot of attention online, as the historical attack was one of the most well-documented crimes in history.

CNN’s Jim Sciutto tweeted that some FBI arrests will be announced on Thursday.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The FBI has asked for help identifying rioters who took part in Wednesday’s violent breach of the Capitol building.

Some members of the public are left scratching their heads because the siege was among the most well-documented crimes in history.

“The FBI is seeking information that will assist in identifying individuals who are actively instigating violence in Washington, D.C.,” the bureau said in a statement shared online. “The FBI is accepting tips and digital media depicting rioting and violence in the U.S. Capitol Building and surrounding area in Washington, D.C., on January 6, 2021.”

When dozens of crazed fanatics obsessed with the false idea that the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent breached the Capitol building on Wednesday, few made any apparent attempt to mask their identities.

Their faces were well documented by the journalists who were trapped inside with the rioters, and even by insurrectionists themselves who were streaming to alt-right social channels.

It took more than four hours for law enforcement to take back control of the US government building, which was being looted and damaged in the chaos.

So when the taxpayer-funded FBI requested help from civilians to identify the criminals who incited violence at what should have been one of the most well-protected properties in the world, the internet found some humour in it.

The FBI when they get everyone’s tips on the terrorists’ identities pic.twitter.com/K4xEPuLeAa — David Dennis Jr. (@DavidDTSS) January 7, 2021

Cody Keenan, President Barack Obama’s chief speechwriter, responded to the FBI tweet that the pro-Trump rioters were not hard to find.

There are probably a few dozen of them at the Grand Hyatt breakfast buffet two blocks away from your offices https://t.co/udgdRoa3YE — Cody Keenan (@codykeenan) January 7, 2021

Keenan was referring to photos and video of Trump supporters at nearby hotels.

Pretty chill vibe here in this hotel lobby, as Trump supporters decompress from today’s events. All are violating local mask rules, despite multiple massive signs about the mask rule. pic.twitter.com/R98rwGDgaD — William Turton (@WilliamTurton) January 7, 2021

Others shared video of the moment when screaming rioters in Trump gear busted their way through Capitol gates, pushing police officers to the ground.

CNN reporter Jim Sciutto reported Thursday morning that FBI arrests will be announced later in the day.

“Just because people weren’t arrested yesterday doesn’t mean they won’t be arrested,” Scuitto reported a DOJ official told him. “No charges are off the table.”

New: Fed authorities preparing to announce multiple arrests later today. FBI’s digital media team has been combing social media images. “Just because people weren’t arrested yesterday doesn’t mean they won’t be arrested,” a DOJ official tells me. “No charges are off the table.” — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) January 7, 2021

Those with information about violent behaviour at the Capitol can reach the FBI at â€ª1-800-CALL-FBI (1-â€ª800-225-5324) or tips.fbi.gov.

Images can be submitted at fbi.gov/USCapitol.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.