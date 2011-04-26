Huge Internet Sex Study Reveals What People Really Want

Apples of desire.

Photo: msr on flickr

Scientists have studied logs of online sex-related searches to figure out what people really want.(The theory is that people don’t bother to lie to search engines: They just search for what they actually want.)



According to the new book “A Billion Wicked Thoughts,” as summarized by Maureen Callahan in the New York Post, here’s what people really want:

Straight men enjoy a wider variety of erotica than imagined, including sites devoted to elderly women and transsexuals.

Foot fetishes aren’t a deviance; men are evolutionarily wired to look for small feet, which are a sign of high estrogen production, which itself is a sign of fertility.

Gay men and straight men have nearly identical brains, and their favourite body parts, in order of preference, line up exactly: chests, buttocks, feet.

Straight men prefer heavy women to thin ones.

Straight women enjoy reading about and watching romances between two men — it’s not about the sex, which is downplayed, but the emotion, which is the focus. (The largest audience for “Brokeback Mountain,” says the book, was straight women.)

Straight men have a fascination with other men’s penises, which may be conscious or unconscious.

Men fantasize about group sex far more than women and picture more men than women in the action.

Straight men prefer to watch amateur porn online, and the authors theorize it’s because of perceived authenticity — a fake orgasm, it turns out, may be as disappointing as one in real life.

One of the most popular and diverse areas of interest in sexuality is domination and submission, with straight women and gay men most interested in the latter role.

Gay men enjoy straight porn in large numbers.

