An internet security expert says a cyber arms race has just begun -- and the big players might surprise you

Mikko Hypponen, a cyber security expert told Business Insider: “I believe we are right now seeing the beginning of the next arms race. This time it’s going to be a cyber arms race.
“Cyber attacks are, well they are, effective, they are affordable, and they are deniable. That’s a great combination in any weapon.
“It might very well be that we will spend the next 60 years in a cyber arms race.”
Watch this video to learn who are the biggest players worldwide.
Produced by Leon Siciliano
