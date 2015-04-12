We found a bunch of 20-year-old Internet screenshots, and they made us incredibly nostalgic

Morgan Stanley ESPN.com looked a little different back then.

Twenty years ago the Internet only had 10 million active users. Only 35 million people used email.

To most Americans, the Internet was a strange thing they’d been hearing more about in media and in movies like Sandra Bullock’s 1995 thriller, “The Net.”

In February 1996, Morgan Stanley analysts Mary Meeker and Chris DePuy wrote a massive, 322-page report arguing that that would soon change. They wrote, “the market for Internet-related products and services appears to be growing more rapidly than the early emerging markets for print publishing, telephony, film, radio, recorded music, television, and personal computers.”

At the end of the report, there’s a list of 110 sites that were accessible via the Web or your AOL account.

It is nostalgic bliss.

If you’re 30 or older, you’ll remember a lot of the sites. If you’re 30 or younger, you’ll look at most of the sites and wonder why anybody bothered.

