There's An Unsubstantiated rumour Going Around That Kim Jong Un Is Dead

Kim Jong-un

Photo: AP

Kim Jong Un might be dead. Or he might be on the run. Or there’s a coup to remove him from power. It could have been an assassination.Or it could be nothing.



Nobody’s really sure what’s going on right now in North Korea, but the Internet is freaking out about it.

It started just a few hours ago when Twitter and its Chinese equivalent, Weibo, began exploding with rumours after it was reported that several black cars had rushed to the embassy in Beijing where Jong-Un, the 28-year-old recently appointed leader of North Korea, was staying.

The Atlantic Wire was the first to jump on the story. Now major news agencies including Reuters, Forbes, and The Huffington Post are fueling the buzz about the rumours. Still, nothing has been officially confirmed or denied.

Since news from North Korea is controlled by the government and very closely restricted, a confirmation will be hard to come by, and the truth even harder still.

Gawker is trying to use crowdsourcing of information from its readers in China to find an answer.

Meanwhile, an interesting point to consider: Last month, MSNBC reported that Jong-Un’s half-brother, Kim Jong Nam, said Jong-Un won’t “last long.” Whether this statement has any connection to the current situation has not been determined.

UPDATE: Gawker thinks it has gotten to the bottom of how and where the rumour started.

