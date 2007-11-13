Internet Recession Watch: Finance/Mortgage Ads Mixed

We’ve been tracking the buying habits of financial and mortgage marketers in Nielsen’s list of the Web’s top 10 spenders, and we’ve expected to see declines as the mortgage crisis worsens. But October data released today shows a mixed report: While two advertisers decreased their spend (Experian Group, -25%; Low Rate Source – 41%), two more, including wheezing Countrywide Financial, increased their spend (Countrywide +31%, NexTag +6.7%). And mortgage/financial advertisers continued to make up about half of the total (a few percentage points of that number come from HSBC, which is the new to the top 10 list this month). Details here.

Meanwhile total spending for the top 10 stayed steady from September to October. Given the steady drumbeat of ominous notes we’ve been hearing lately, that might seem to qualify as good news, but remember that advertising is a trailing indicator of economic health. Still, we’re happy to see that mortgage and financial ads have yet to take the plunge we’ve been worrying about.

