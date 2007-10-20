Recent Online Ad Anecdotes Remain Encouraging

We’ve been cautiously pessimistic about the near-term future for Web advertising (specifically, we’re concerned about housing woes triggering a cyclical recession). But recent trends have remained strong: Google (GOOG)’s Q3 was excellent, and, more surprisingly, Yahoo (YHOO) turned in a good quarter as well.

And today we hear anecdotal evidence, via a Web sales exec at a big Internet company, that the current environment is downright strong. July and August were reportedly awful industrywide [Execs at News Corp.’s (NWS) FIM acknowledged this], but September was very strong [FIM execs had also said this was true], and October is on a similar trajectory.

