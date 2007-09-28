Internet Recession Watch: Awful Housing Gets Worse

*Newer Item: News Corp’s Fox interactive Media misses revenue targets in July and August, citing weak display ad revenue across the industry.



New Item: A merciful lull in the recession signs this week–until yesterday, when house prices plummeted again, discount real-estate agency Foxtons announced it may file for bankruptcy, KB Homes missed estimates again, Fannie Mae predicted the slump would last until 2009, and the laughably optimistic National Association of Realtors predicted a decline in house prices (they’ve been declining for months, obviously). Our theory/concern remains the same: the ripple effects of the housing slump will gradually work their way through the economy. Timeline of recession-watch data points below.

Summary. We continue to believe that we may be in the first stages of a cyclical downturn for advertising and the Internet sector–one that could affect not only start-ups and second-tier players but majors like Google (GOOG), Yahoo (YHOO), AOL, et al. Such downturns do not begin suddenly, and they are not instantly obvious (except in hindsight). Rather, as with the housing market, the environment changes gradually, over many months, with early signs slowly becoming a steady torrent of bad news.

For the past two months, we have been tracking and analysing data points that we believe could be early warning signs (along with some offsetting, positive ones)…

Taken together, we believe these signs paint a clearer picture of the changing environment. It’s always possible that this will be a “blip,” but these cycles usually take years, not months, to play out. So we think it’s smart to expect tougher times ahead.

Recommendations/Ramifications

Sep 18: NY VC Fred Wilson: The Coming Downturn

Aug 17: Dear Internet Industry: Brace for harder times

Aug 17: What happens to Yahoo, Google, et al, in recessions?

Aug 1: The market’s crashing: Are you recession proof?

Timeline

Sep 28: News Corp’s Fox Interactive Media misses sales targets in July/August

Sep 28: Housing gets even worse.

Sep 20: Google reports anecdotal advertiser cutbacks from mortgage crisis (though not on Google)

Sep 19: CBS and Viacom say they see no signs of advertiser cutbacks

Sep 18: NY VC Fred Wilson: The Coming Downturn

Sep 14: First online ad estimate cut for mortgage crisis.

Sep 13: Countrywide gets life support, but we still worry about online ads.

Sep 12: Ad network Burst Media reports cancellations from “budget constraints”

Sep 11: Mortgage giant Countrywide fires 12,000, WaMu sees “perfect storm”

Sep 11: TNS reports two quarters of decline in US ads–first since 2001.

Sep 10: Online mortgage ads remain strong in August: Good sign or false signal?

Sep 6: Countrywide crumble and stock foreshadows Yahoo, Google, et al?

Sep 5: OpCo “cautiously optimistic” about mortgage mess. We’re cautiously pessimistic.

Aug 30: How Bad Could Mortgage Mess Get for Google, Yahoo, et al

Aug 29: Will mortgage crisis hurt web ads? Sure looks that way.

Aug 29: Bankrate CEO call provides more reason to worry about online ads.

Aug 27: Cracks in Manhattan’s commercial real-estate market?

Aug 22: JupiterMedia CEO Meckler says every Internet company now for sale.

Aug 17: Dear Internet Industry: Brace for harder times

Aug 17: What happens to Yahoo, Google, et al, in recessions?

Aug 16: About that crashing stock market

Aug 3: Bankrate confirms online ad market strong, print weak

Aug 1: The market’s crashing: Are you recession proof?

July 20: Google blows up the stock market

