More people work in internet publishing than for newspapers

Newspapers are dying and the internet is rising.

The Bureau of Labour Statistics recently highlighted a stark indicator that this generational shift in the nature of media is happening: Since October of last year, there have been more people employed in internet publishing than by traditional newspapers, according to the Bureau’s Current Employment Statistics program, also known as the “establishment survey” in the monthly jobs report.

According to the BLS, “In June 1990, there were nearly 458,000 people employed in the newspaper publishing industry; by March 2016, that figure had fallen to about 183,000, a decline of almost 60 per cent. Over the same period, employment in Internet publishing and broadcasting rose from about 30,000 to nearly 198,000.”

This chart, based on an interactive graphic made by the BLS, shows the dramatic changes in fortune for online and offline media.

