Your Online Privacy Is Even More Important Today

Photo: statigr.am/lykalyk
Today is Data Privacy Day, it seems.It’s a totally invented “holiday,” but its spirit is one we can get behind – don’t be an idiot with your information online.
There are a number of tips and tools you can use to ensure that your private data stays where it belongs. We’ve rounded up some of our favourites here.
Don't want random friends and strangers calling you? Don't put your phone number on Facebook.
Just exercise your common sense here -- make sure you're comfortable with everyone knowing something before you share it online with someone.
There are companies that collect and sell your personal information, like your age and address, and Safe Shepherd makes it a snap to connect with these companies and get your data removed.
We've previously reported on Safe Shepherd and you can learn more here.
Sgrouples pairs with Facebook and Twitter to keep your updates as private as you like. It's also a standalone social network all its own with completely intuitive privacy controls that make it easy to control who sees what as you post photos and updates.
We've previously reported on Sgrouples and you can learn more here.
AnchorFree's Hot Spot Shield is an app that does several things at once to keep you safe online.
It redirects all your web traffic through its servers, where pages are scanned for data-stealing malware in advance. It can then remove the malware and serve the page to you without security threats. Additionally, since your traffic goes through AnchorFree first, it acts as a proxy server to help keep your identity and location from prying eyes.
This Firefox extension functions as a privacy dashboard for various services you log in to. It tracks what information these sites have about you and helps you remove the data you don't want them to have.
You wouldn't trust somewhere following you everywhere you went, would you?
Then why indulge the same behaviour online?
This is a browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, and Safari that keeps an eye out for internet cookies that follow you around and collect your data.
This browser extension can spot things embedded in web pages designed to gauge your behaviour, be they special pixels, tags, or 'bugs.'
You then have the option to block these trackers to keep your actions private.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.