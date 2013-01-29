Your Online Privacy Is Even More Important Today

Photo: statigr.am/lykalyk

Today is Data Privacy Day, it seems.It’s a totally invented “holiday,” but its spirit is one we can get behind – don’t be an idiot with your information online.



There are a number of tips and tools you can use to ensure that your private data stays where it belongs. We’ve rounded up some of our favourites here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.