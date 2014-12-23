There Are Signs That Someone Has Launched A Cyberattack Against North Korea

North Korea appears to be suffering a cyberattack that has made the country’s internet connection intermittent since Sunday evening.

North Korea Tech is reporting, via Vox, that there are frequent outages on North Korea’s internet network.

This chart from Dyn Research shows that North Korean websites are currently going through regular outages:

Outages aren’t definite proof that someone is trying to attack North Korea. The country’s internet is only accessed by a handful of people, so it doesn’t take much to force it offline. But the problem could be due to someone launching a cyberattack on the country.

Doug Madory, director of internet analysis at Dyn Research, said: “I haven’t seen such a steady beat of routing instability and outages in KP before. Usually there are isolated blips, not continuous connectivity problems. I wouldn’t be surprised if they are absorbing some sort of attack presently.”

If North Korea is suffering from some kind of cyberattack, it’s likely related to the Sony hack. A hacker group named Guardians of Peace took over the computer network of Sony Pictures, forcing it to cancel the release of “The Interview.”

The US government has formally placed the blame for that hack on North Korea, an allegation that the country has repeatedly denied.

