Legacy Tech Companies Are Actually Well-Positioned To Win Against Startups In 'The Internet Of Things' Market

Many older tech companies that helped create the PC industry in the 1980s and 1990s have fared poorly more recently as smartphones and tablets redefined computing.

Now, they may have what amounts to a second chance with the internet’s next evolutionary phase, the Internet of Things or IoT. The IoT will bring the web to many formerly unconnected home appliances, business devices, and even cities (e.g., smart parking meters).

We project that by 2019, there will be more than twice as many installed IoT devices as smartphones, tablets, and PCs combined. Furthermore, we estimate that the IoT market will generate roughly $US600 billion in 2019 for companies that provide IoT products and services.

In new research from BI Intelligence, we discuss why legacy tech companies — established chip makers, IT-consulting firms, and networking equipment manufacturers — are actually well positioned to take a major share of the Internet of Things market, and fend off startups.

Here are some of the key findings from the BI Intelligence report:

