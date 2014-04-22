A Couple Asked The Internet To Name Their Child, And The Winning Name Was Cthulhu All-Spark

Back in January, a couple turned to the Internet to help name their new baby.

The husband set up a site — NameMyDaughter — for people to vote on their favourite names. There was a caveat, however, as the site explains:

Hi, My name is Stephen and much to the disbelief of my wife, I have decided to let the internet name* my daughter. Yeah that is an asterisk, Unfortunately internet I know better than to trust you. We will ultimately be making the final decision, Alas my daughter shall not be named WackyTaco692. Sorry guys the wife wouldn’t go for a free for all.

And it seems the Internet didn’t disappoint.

The winning name was Cthulu All-Spark — with Cthulu being the first name, All-Spark being her middle name, obviously — but fortunately for everyone involved, that name was vetoed by the parents for a much prettier Amelia Savannah Joy McLaughlin. She was born on April 7.

Amelia was the second favourite first name out of 150,000 votes, according to Global News. Amelia’s mother, Kathryn, gave a nod to the Internet’s favourite, though, in a Facebook post: “All bow down to the great and powerful Cthulhu,” she wrote, according to Global News.

Cthulhu is a fictional monster that first appeared in a sci-fi story in 1928, called “The Call of Cthulhu.” It’s often depicted as having a tentacled mouth, wings, clawed hands and scaly skin.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.