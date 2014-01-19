What 7 Viral Internet Meme Stars Look Like In Real Life

Know Your Meme The Overly Attached Girlfriend doesn’t look so scary now, does she?

Hundreds of millions of people have watched “What Does The Fox Say.” They’ve also seen funny photos of the Overly-Attached Girlfriend, Scumbag Steve, and Grumpy Cat on Reddit or BuzzFeed. Each of those are Internet memes.

Memes are often photos that become cultural symbols; they’re passed around the Internet and tweaked by millions of viewers as they go along. Often, memes start with a theme and have text laid on top of an image to describe that theme in a witty way. The Reddit community is responsible for creating and popularizing many memes. Even Obama has been a meme victim.

What do all of these Internet meme stars look like when they’re not captured in awkward moments or changed in Photoshop?

Meet the stars of your favourite memes, and what they look like in real life.

