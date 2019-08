The internet is such a huge part of our lives, but because it’s intangible, borderless, ever-changing, it can be hard to describe.

Kevin Kelly, executive editor of Wired Magazine, wanted to know how people pictured it, so he started collecting submissions back in 2009.

He called his collection the Internet Mapping Project.

