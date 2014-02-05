This Mythical Map Of The Internet Is Brilliant

Amateur graphic designer Martin Vargic creates anything but amateur-level work. We recently stumbled upon his incredible “Map of the Internet 1.0,” a rendering of what the Internet might look like if it were actually put together on a vintage map.

The result is pretty spectacular.

Vargic, a full-time student in Slovakia, used Photoshop for most of the drawing and modelled the style of the map after those seen in National Geographic. He used data from Alexa to come up with the listing of the top websites.

“I created the map in quite a short time, three weeks to be exact,” Vargic told us in an email. “I often worked early in the morning, and I can say I really enjoyed it.”

Here’s how Vargic explained the layout of the map to us (lightly edited for clarity):

“The map is divided into 2 distinctive parts; the eastern continent, ‘the old world’ showcases software companies, gaming companies and some of the more real-life oriented websites. Western part, ‘the new world’ is composed from two major continents, northern one showcasing social networks, search websites, video websites, blogs, forums and art websites. All major adult-oriented websites, in addition to various warez and torrent sites, are located on the southwestern continent of the map. In the very south of the map, there is located ‘Great Southern Land’ of obsolete websites and online services. Outside the main map, there are also 4 minimaps showing NSA monitoring by country, most used browser, most used social network, and internet penetration by country. The scale between a website’s traffic and its size is not exact, but websites are generally portrayed in ratio relative to it.”

Vargic also told us that he’s not finished. He’s currently working on the 2.0 version of the map, which he said would be “even more ridiculously detailed” than this one.

You can see the map and some zoomed-in portions below. You can check out a much larger map and order a print at his DeviantArt page.





