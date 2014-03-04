The Internet Is Devastated That Leonardo DiCaprio Still Hasn't Won An Oscar

Last night, Leonardo DiCaprio was up for Best Actor at the 86th Academy Awards for his role in “The Wolf of Wall Street.”

Spoiler: He didn’t take home the award. Instead, it went to his “Wolf” co-star Matthew McConaughey, who starred in “Dallas Buyers’ Club.”

It’s the fifth time DiCaprio has been nominated for an Oscar and has gone home empty handed.

The actor has a really big following online — especially on Tumblr. He’s become something of a meme for never having won an Academy Award.

So you could imagine how the Internet took the news when Leo lost for a fifth time Sunday night.

Not so well.

Leo waiting for his Oscar pic.twitter.com/YkQufLGa8s

— Lauren (@Tobias4Tris_) March 3, 2014

How has Leo not won an oscar? He’s been in so many amazing and classic movies!

— Kyle Serrano (@SerranoSwag8) March 3, 2014

actual pic of leonardo dicaprio’s heart breaking for not getting an oscar pic.twitter.com/D7StIx1jKf

— ✿ hank scorpio ✿ (@_Elinor_) March 3, 2014

Fans are rattled by how close Leo has been to the Oscar … but how he can never quite get it.





I laughed a little bit too hard. (Poor Leo never catching his Oscar.) pic.twitter.com/sK7Rvo3znp

— Fie ☻ (@kristensrunes) March 3, 2014

Can’t believe Di Caprio didn’t get an Oscar, but this is funny… pic.twitter.com/XsjaMuYx46

— Thomas Coxhead (@iamcoxhead) March 3, 2014

This one’s been going around a while, but it’s still a goodie.





Basically, it’s just not fair.





And fans believe it will never be fair.

What if someone makes a film based on Leonardo DiCaprio’s life and the main actor wins an oscar for it?

— Olivia (@mxmphismayfire) March 3, 2014





Nothing will make Leo fans feel better until he gets the Oscar.





a picture of Leonardo Dicaprio crying, made out of pictures of Oscar winners pic.twitter.com/5Rz1Vig1VC

— Drug Boogers (@Puddug) March 3, 2014

