The Internet Is Devastated That Leonardo DiCaprio Still Hasn't Won An Oscar

Kirsten Acuna
Leonardo dicaprio matthew mcconaughey the wolf of wall streetParamount

Last night, Leonardo DiCaprio was up for Best Actor at the 86th Academy Awards for his role in “The Wolf of Wall Street.”

Spoiler: He didn’t take home the award. Instead, it went to his “Wolf” co-star Matthew McConaughey, who starred in “Dallas Buyers’ Club.”

It’s the fifth time DiCaprio has been nominated for an Oscar and has gone home empty handed.

The actor has a really big following online — especially on Tumblr. He’s become something of a meme for never having won an Academy Award.

So you could imagine how the Internet took the news when Leo lost for a fifth time Sunday night.

Not so well.

Fans are rattled by how close Leo has been to the Oscar … but how he can never quite get it.

Leonardo dicaprio oscar crawl


This one’s been going around a while, but it’s still a goodie.

Leonardo dicaprio oscarthesochillnetwork / Tumblr



Basically, it’s just not fair.

Leonardo dicaprio matthew mcconaugheyvia 9gag



And fans believe it will never be fair.

Enjoy my oscar leonardo dicaprio Huffingtonpost.tumblr.com
Enjoy my oscar leonardo dicaprioHuffingtonpost.tumblr.com



Nothing will make Leo fans feel better until he gets the Oscar.

Leonardo dicaprio does not want pizza he wants an Oscarlawebloca


Leonardo dicaprio looking for oscarWetdrmz.tumblr.com

