The internet is melting down over Calvin Harris torching Taylor Swift

The fallout over Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris’ breakup has been long and messy.

Earlier today, it was reported, and confirmed by Harris himself, that Swift wrote his recent hit single featuring Rihanna, “This Is What You Came For,” under a pseudonym.

In response, Harris went on anti-Swift tangent on Twitter:

Hurtful to me at this point that her and her team would go so far out of their way to try and make ME look bad at this stage though ????

I figure if you’re happy in your new relationship you should focus on that instead of trying to tear your ex bf down for something to do

I know you’re off tour and you need someone new to try and bury like Katy ETC but I’m not that guy, sorry. I won’t allow it

All eyes were on Swift and Harris today. The internet melted down over the fight:

No one thought you were writing any of your songs, @CalvinHarris. Settle tf down.

I never liked Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris just gave me another reason to hate her

Loving Calvin Harris for ripping Taylor Swift to shreds

Some are reading pretty far into this whole mess:

CALVIN HARRIS IS USING TAYLOR SWIFT’S NAME FOR PUBLICITY BC HE IS DROWNING AND NEEDS IT

Buried lede: Calvin Harris confirms that the Taylor Swift vs Katy Perry feud is real and was instigated by Taylor? https://t.co/G4rDEOibxh

Others are simply getting a huge kick out of it:

calvin harris dragging taylor swift is my new aesthetic

Watching Calvin Harris rant about Taylor Swift on twitter pic.twitter.com/FxFjDhd127

Watching Calvin Harris openly come for Taylor Swift on Twitter pic.twitter.com/cHcXNFvvSy

While some got some really good jokes in at both Swift’s and Harris’ expense:

Taylor Swift is going to disappear Calvin Harris and she’s going to get away with it since nobody knows what his face actually looks like.

Said nobody ever about Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris pic.twitter.com/adwqTgcS1z

But in the end, Harris tried to get the final word in. He decided to leave the whole situation on a more positive note:

Please focus on the positive aspects of YOUR life because you’ve earned a great one

God bless everyone have a beautiful day

