The internet is melting down over Calvin Harris torching Taylor Swift

Ian Phillips

The fallout over Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris’ breakup has been long and messy. 

Earlier today, it was reported, and confirmed by Harris himself, that Swift wrote his recent hit single featuring Rihanna, “This Is What You Came For,” under a pseudonym.

In response, Harris went on anti-Swift tangent on Twitter:

 

All eyes were on Swift and Harris today. The internet melted down over the fight:

Some are reading pretty far into this whole mess:

 

Others are simply getting a huge kick out of it: 

 

 

While some got some really good jokes in at both Swift’s and Harris’ expense:

  

But in the end, Harris tried to get the final word in. He decided to leave the whole situation on a more positive note:

