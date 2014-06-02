Here's What Happens On The Internet In Just 5 Seconds

The “Internet In Real Time” shows you how many people are utilising popular sites like Amazon, Facebook, and Google per second.

We made GIFs to show what’s happening in 5 seconds time.

Check out how much money Google is making in ad revenue, and how many Snapchats are being sent.

Also, wow:

You can check out the site here.

[H/T Laura Olin]

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

