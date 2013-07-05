10 Important People In The Internet Hall Of Fame That You've Probably Never Heard Of

As of 2012, there’s such a thing as an Internet Hall of Fame.
It functions just as you’d expect, honouring people through history up to the present who’ve made significant contributions furthering the Internet in one way or another.
You’ve got your tech superstars on the represented here, of course. Linus Torvalds, creator of the open-source Linux operating system. Tim Berners-Lee, father of the modern Web. The list of obvious names goes on much in the same way of saying The Beatles are a good band.
But then there are those whose names escape the public eye despite being revered among the tech community. Who’s Donald Davies? Who’s J.C.R. Licklider? Why are they (and many, many others) so important as to be inducted into a hall of fame?
Charles Herzfeld was director at DARPA in the 1960s and is best remembered as the guy who made the decision to create ARPANET, an early predecessor of the Internet.
Donald Davies is one of the key inventors of packet switching, a fundamental technology behind the development of the modern Internet.
Brewster Kahle is an Internet journeyman of sorts, noted for his strong stance on free access to knowledge and his founding of the Internet Archive in 1996, which now catalogues some 10 petabytes of webpages.
Mitchell Baker is the Chairperson of the Mozilla Foundation and former CEO Mozilla Corporation when its Firefox web browser started gaining serious ground on Microsoft's Internet Explorer.
Tim Berners-Lee is always named as the creator of the World Wide Web, but this ignores the many contributions of Robert Cailliau, who co-authored a proposal to pay for it, designed a logo, and developed one of the first web browsers for Mac OS.
Jon Postel is one of those brilliant guys who sorted out lots of complex problems that the Internet could have had before anyone else thought to. His work on communication standards is paramount to how the Internet functions today.
