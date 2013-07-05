10 Important People In The Internet Hall Of Fame That You've Probably Never Heard Of

Ray Tomlinson

As of 2012, there’s such a thing as an Internet Hall of Fame.



It functions just as you’d expect, honouring people through history up to the present who’ve made significant contributions furthering the Internet in one way or another.

You’ve got your tech superstars on the represented here, of course. Linus Torvalds, creator of the open-source Linux operating system. Tim Berners-Lee, father of the modern Web. The list of obvious names goes on much in the same way of saying The Beatles are a good band.

But then there are those whose names escape the public eye despite being revered among the tech community. Who’s Donald Davies? Who’s J.C.R. Licklider? Why are they (and many, many others) so important as to be inducted into a hall of fame?

