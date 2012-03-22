Microsoft Finally Admits Everyone Hates Internet Explorer

A woman scorned by a guy too busy trying to uninstall IE.

Most people don’t like Internet Explorer. In fact, most internet users (i.e., all of us) think that it sucks! We all know it, and now Microsoft has officially admitted this fact.So for the launch of IE9, and in a bid to make a comeback against Firefox and Chrome, Microsoft is confronting that criticism head-on with a hefty dose of humour.



Its new website, browseryoulovedtohate.com, shows that the brand doesn’t take itself too seriously; the only buttons on the site read “Curious?”, “It’s Good” and “No, really.” The site also hosts a hilarious video about a former IE-hater who goes to extreme lengths to stop people from using the browser. “The only thing it is good for at all is downloading other browsers,” he insists.

There is also a series of infographics that show comebacks of other products in pop culture, including the mustache, PBR, and homebrewing. (It’s almost as if Microsoft believes IE is so square that hipsters will use it just for the irony value.)

According to ComputerWorld.com, Internet Explorer holds 41.7 per cent of global average user share, while Firefox’s share is 26.8 per cent, and Chrome’s share is 23.6 per cent. The large share can be attributed to Internet Explorer being the browser installed with the Microsoft operating system, but share has been declining for some time.

Crispin Porter + Bogusky is Microsoft’s lead ad agency.

