Microsoft’s newest video campaign, which comes to us via Engadget, wants to redefine how you think about the company’s web browser.



Will it work? We don’t know, but there’s a cat in a police uniform at the end. Watch:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.