The 10 Most Useful New Features In Internet Explorer 9

Photo: Microsoft

Internet Explorer 9 is available to the public starting today.It’s packed with new features, but if you’re used to using Firefox, Safari, or Chrome, the browser won’t feel so fresh to you.



But Explorer is still the most popular browser on the planet, so this is a welcome upgrade.

The latest Explorer only works with Windows 7, but does provide some clever integration with the OS. Click here to get it.

We took a look at what Microsoft’s new browser can do. Here’s what we found.

Hardware-accelerated graphics mean better visuals Explorer uses your computer's processing power for better graphics and HD video in your web browser. New tabs page for your favourite sites Explorer's new tabs page looks a lot like the launch screen in Chrome. It contains tiles of your most visited and favourite websites for easy access. New, unobtrusive notifications bar Explorer's new notifications bar pops up at the bottom of your window in order to reduce interrupting your browsing experience. You can type anything from search terms to URLs in Explorer's 'One Box' at the top of the window. Bing search results and recently viewed pages show up in real time as you type. It's very similar to the way Chrome's URL bar works. Pin your favourite sites to the taskbar With Explorer 9 you can add books to your taskbar by pinning them just as you would an application. To pin a page, all you have to do is drag the tab to your taskbar. Keep your tabs organised Explorer's 'Enhanced Tabs' let you to colour code and rearrange tabs. It's a nice feature for those who keep several tabs open at once. Explorer now integrates with Windows 7 Explorer integrates with Windows 7 in several different ways. Bookmarks pinned to the taskbar update in the background and provide real time information like unread emails and thumbnail previews of the site. The 'Snap' feature allows you to view two web pages side by side, filling up the entire screen. Better crash recovery This is another feature found in Chrome. Explorer isolates each open tab individually, so if one crashes, the others won't be affected. Domain highlighting helps you avoid link baiting Have you ever received a bit.ly or 'click here' link that directed you to a shady website? (Or worse, a practical joke site). Explorer now has domain highlighting, which tells you the site the link belongs to before you click. Manage add-ons for faster browsing Add-ons are great tools for your web browser, but too many can slow everything down. Explorer has an add-on performance advisor that will suggest which add-ons to switch off or delete in order to maximise your performance. Not sold on Explorer? Check out what's new in the latest version of Google Chrome →

