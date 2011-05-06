Meet Internet Explorer 9: The Browser For True Speed Demons

This post is sponsored by Microsoft.

When Microsoft developed their latest browser, they wanted to make sure that they delivered an instant loading experience. After all, that’s the kind of performance people now expect from a browser.

But load time is only one way to make a browser fast. Sites today are becoming more and more graphically intensive with increased use of video and motion.Internet Explorer 9 was designed to make these types of sites perform smoothly and responsively. By adding full-time hardware acceleration to the browser, Internet Explorer 9 was able to unlock 100% of a PC’s processing power for browsing the web – something that had never been done before. This makes the web feel almost like an application installed on your PC instead of a traditionally sluggish experience.

And while Internet Explorer gives you plenty of graphic horsepower, it also gains a lot of speed by streamlining how you browse the web. The new Pinning feature lets you “pin” your favourite web sites, like Business Insider, to your Windows 7 taskbar.

All you have to do is drag the tab from Internet Explorer 9 down to your taskbar and you’re good to go – and come back – to your favourite sites again and again. It’s the fastest way ever to go directly to the pages you love.

Also, when you right click on the pinned icon in the taskbar, many sites feature a Jump List

that lets you “jump” to particular sections of the site. This is especially great for social networking, email, and news sites. Business Insider has taken advantage of the Jump List feature to give readers the news they care about even faster. And it’s personalised for you based on what you typically read on the site.

If you want a browser that loads fast, Internet Explorer 9 is one of several good options. But if you want a browser that gives you the most from your PC hardware and takes the fewest clicks to get you where you want to go, Internet Explorer 9 is the only option.



Find out more about Sponsor Posts.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.