Microsoft Launches Internet Explorer 9

Photo: AP

Yesterday at SXSW, Microsoft launched its latest browser, Internet Explorer 9.The new browser is a departure for them, as it is focused on open standards, where Microsoft was often an offender, and on performance, probably to compete with the blazing-fast Chrome. By all accounts it performs very well.



Internet Explorer still has huge marketshare around the world, at least in part because many companies use applications that are only compatible for it and so ban other browsers. So a better IE is good news for millions of people around the world.

(Via TheNextWeb)

