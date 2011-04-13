You Can Download A Preview Of Internet Explorer 10 Right Now

Just a month after Internet Explorer 9 was released, Microsoft surprised everyone with a sneak peek at Explorer 10.
And you can download a preview now. Just click here and select “Download Preview 1” to try it out. (Windows Vista and 7 users only).
Most of the new features are behind-the-scenes tweaks that will improve your overall browsing experience. So far, HTML 5 and CSS3 have been improved. Other than that, it doesn’t look much different than IE9.
Here’s a YouTube video of the browser in action:
[Via Redmond Pie]
