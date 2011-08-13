Internet Bubbles: Of Truth And Consequence

Nearly four years ago, Microsoft (MSFT) invested $240 million in Facebook at a valuation of $15 billion. I’m pretty sure that’s the first time people began publicly worrying about another Internet bubble, and it’s been a slowly crescendoing chorus ever since. Well, until the recent market tumult seemed to render such concerns uncouth at best and asinine at worst.



Click here to continue reading at Fortune…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.