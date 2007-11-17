Internet Brands Cuts IPO Size/Price; Watch Out Web 2.0

Internet Brands, a roll-up of web sites in several vertical categories, has cut the size and price of its IPO, Reuters reports. We suspect this is the result of general concerns about advertising weakness, especially on the display side.

More broadly, we have been saying for some time that we believe a recession will radically dampen investor demand for Web 2.0 companies. Sentiment in the public market will likely flow through to the private market, and easy money will likely soon be no more. So raise it while you can…

See Also: Recession Watch

