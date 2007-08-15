Internet Braces For Britney's Divorce Papers

Let it out, Britney. Let it out! Attention gossip bloggers, entertainment Web sites and the server companies that power them: Prepare for a mid-September traffic spike. A Los Angeles court is considering opening up Britney Spears’ divorce papers after receiving a request from a local tv station and People magazine (egged on, we assume, by corporate cousin TMZ.com). Attorneys for both Spears and former husband Kevin Federline will make their case for keeping the records sealed September 14th, but the AP makes it sound as if the court is inclined to appease our purient interests right to know: ” ‘They’re appropriate participants in here,’ Superior Court Commissioner Scott M. Gordon said of the request.” AP

