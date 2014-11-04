Here's How To Play More Than 900 Classic Arcade Games Without Spending A Single Quarter

Via Joystix Classic Games All this and more, right in your browser.

The internet is an awesome, awesome place.

Case in point: Thanks to the Internet Arcade, you can play more than 900 classic arcade games, right from your browser.

It’s part of a larger project, called the Internet Archive, that’s aimed at building a library of all the things on the web. The video game section — which also includes console games — is part of the JavaScript Mess (JSMESS) project. Its goal is to emulate a bunch of video game systems to be played in a web browser.

According to the Internet Arcade, “The game collection ranges from early ‘bronze-age’ video games, with black and white screens and simple sounds, through to large-scale games containing digitized voices, images and music.”

That means you can play the 1982 hit “Joust,” Atari’s famous “Millipede,” or my favourite, “Arkanoid.” And a bunch of stuff in between.

Some of the pages give you a little history of the game and a description of how to play. Jason Scott, a developer who worked on this portion of the JSMESS project, writes in a blog post that some of the games might be a little buggy.

“Of the roughly 900 arcade games (yes, nine hundred arcade games) up there, some are in pretty weird shape — vector games are an issue, scaling is broken for some, and some have control mechanisms that are just not going to translate to a keyboard or even a joypad,” he writes.

And, as TechCrunch points out, some of the controls might be a little wonky: “The 5 key lets you insert a coin; the 1 key is usually the Player 1 start button. Arrows are usually used for directional stuff, with CTRL/ALT/SPACE used for the three primary buttons. Beyond that, you’ll have to mash buttons a bit to figure it out (or hit TAB to dive into the key configurations).”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.